BEN Kenna wants Terang Mortlake to play instinctive footy. The Bloods were proactive - particularly in a first-quarter blitz which yielded seven goals - in thumping bottom-placed Port Fairy on Saturday. Terang Mortlake had a mammoth 35 scoring shots to run out 20.15 (135) to 10.13 (73) winners. Kenna said his side knew they needed to take their opportunities. "We had to do that a bit better than the week before which was a focus for us to get back to playing the way we want to play," he said. "When we do that we play pretty well and we play a bit more instinctively rather than reactively. "The first quarter was really good and we probably had a fair bit of energy in that first quarter which was really good." Kenna said inside 50s in the first quarter were "nearly split evenly" but felt his players were clinical enough to hit the scoreboard. "We just seemed to be able to take it out of there, (transition) and put some forward entries as goals I suppose," he said. "The week before (against Camperdown) we couldn't do that. "Our efficiency going forward was just pretty good all round." Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi said the result was disappointing and felt a lack of structure behind the ball allowed the Bloods to cut through to post the 62-point triumph. Terang Mortlake Bloods 20.15 (135) Port Fairy 10.13 (73) BEST: Terang Mortlake - Jack Lehmann, Joe Arundell, Daniel Kenna, Hugh Porter, Xavier Vickers, Ryley Hutchins. Port Fairy - None selected at time of publication.

