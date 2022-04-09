WDFNL round two scores wrap up

news, latest-news,

FOOTBALL Senior Football Kolora-Noorat 2.6 (18) def by Nirranda 20.19 (139) BEST: Kolora-Noorat: Joel Moloney, Ryan O'Connor, Joel Dillon, Samuel Kenna, Thomas Henderson, Stephen O'Connor. Nirranda: Mathew Lloyd, Reagan Nutting, John Paulin, Dylan Philp, James Willsher, Dylan Lees. GOALS: Kolora-Noorat: George Beasley, Ryan O'Connor. Nirranda: Dylan Lees 5, Josh Folkes 3, Jack Spokes 3, James Willsher 3, Jarryd Walsh 2, Danny Craven, Hugh Giblin, John Paulin, Dylan Philp. Allansford 10.8 (68) def by Panmure 18.18 (126) BEST: Allansford: Tyler Mungean, Cooper Mclean, Cooper Day, Luke Nowell, Rhys Buck, Travis Membrey. Panmure: Jacob Moloney, Tyler Murnane, Daniel Roache, Noah Keane, Lachlan McLeod, Liam Lyons. GOALS: Allansford: Damien Wynd 5, Robert Hare 3, Lachlan Reed, Ruben Swan. Panmure: Daniel Roache 4, Chris Bant 3, Brad Gedye 2, Lachlan McLeod 2, Isaac Sinnott 2, Brandon Bant, Patrick Mahony, Sam Mahony, Jacob Moloney, Jacob Taylor. Russells Creek 33.20 (218) def Timboon Demons 2.5 (17) BEST: Russells Creek: Caleb Templeton, Daniel Nicholson, Phillip Chatfield, Jyah Chatfield, Blake Rudland-Castles, Zac Timms. Timboon Demons: Henry Stansfield, Cameron Mitchell, Jordan Fowler, Ash Hunt, Isiah Arundell, Adam Doak. GOALS: Russells Creek: Jyran Chatfield 5, Thomas Smith 5, Daniel Nicholson 4, Jyah Chatfield 3, Billy McPhee 3, Xavier McCartney 2, Zac Timms 2, Nathan Bradley, Phillip Chatfield, Oliver Everall, Dean Finlayson, Dylan Herbertson, Blair Hewett, Matthew Rook, Caleb Templeton, Taylem Wason. Timboon Demons: Thomas Hunt, William Benallack. Dennington 7.11 (53) def by South Rovers 20.15 (135) BEST: Dennington: Samuel Lee, Luke Pearson, Joshua Stapleton, Samuel Curtis, Cooper Remine, Tom Fitzgerald. South Rovers: Tim Ryan, Kurt Lenehan, Ben Oates, Aaron Seabrook, Sandon Williams, Brendan White. GOALS: Dennington: Joshua Stapleton 3, Samuel Curtis 2, Bronte Baker, Samuel Lee. South Rovers: Tim Ryan 9, Harry Boyd 3, Abel Farrell 3, Sandon Williams 2, Jack Dowd, Justin Fedley. Reserves Football Kolora-Noorat 1.2 (8) def by Nirranda 11.8 (74) Allansford 5.4 (34) def by Panmure 8.12 (60) Russells Creek 15.8 (98) def Timboon Demons 0.1 (1) Dennington 8.5 (53) def by South Rovers 9.13 (67) Under 18 Football Kolora-Noorat 17.19 (121) def Nirranda 3.3 (21) Russells Creek def Timboon Demons by forfeit Dennington 0.2 (2) def by South Rovers 29.12 (186) NETBALL A grade Netball Kolora-Noorat v Nirranda Allansford 40 def by Panmure 58 Russells Creek 37 def by Timboon Demons 39 Dennington 42 def by South Rovers 51 A reserve Netball Kolora-Noorat v Nirranda Allansford v Panmure Russells Creek 52 def Timboon Demons 25 Dennington 34 def South Rovers 26 B grade Netball Kolora-Noorat v Nirranda Allansford v Panmure Russells Creek 43 def Timboon Demons 24 Dennington 35 def South Rovers 16 Under 17 Netball Kolora-Noorat v Nirranda Allansford v Panmure Russells Creek 41 def Timboon Demons 6 Dennington v South Rovers

