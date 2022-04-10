news, latest-news,

Bottling a purple patch of play from its third quarter against Russells Creek is the goal for Timboon moving forward. The Demons celebrated its first win of the season at Mack Oval on Saturday, grinding out a two goal win over its rivals. But while fatigue set in under hot conditions in the final term, it was the Demons' third quarter effort that was most pleasing for co-coach Carley Hickey. "It was a tight game, but in the third quarter we had a patch where we were able to push away and get a bit of a 10 goal buffer," she said. "The last quarter, tiredness and fatigue set in, and Russells Creek to their credit fought back. In the end, we were quite happy to come away with the two goal win. "I guess it's just finding that consistency,. In that third quarter the girls played some fantastic netball and now it's trying to string that together for four quarters." Tanya McKenzie returned for the bout, though the Demons were cruelled with unavailability across the day. The Demons will face South Rovers in a fortnight, with Hickey looking forward to the contest. "We're excited by any game we play and South Rovers are in that rebuilding phase too, I think it will be a really good tussle," she said.

