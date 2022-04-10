news, latest-news,

Panmure is enjoying having options and flexibility to make crucial changes in game with its extended A and A reserve squad. The Bulldogs continued its unbeaten start to the season on Saturday, its 15-3 opening quarter assault setting the stage for an 18 goal victory over Allansford. The club welcomed Millie Mahony, Amelia Bant and Laura Roberts in the off-season, and while missing Bailee and Caitlin Overweter for its round two clash, co-coach Kim Jamieson said it was nice to have the option to juggle players around. Fellow co-coach Jess Rohan flipped from goal defence to attack in the second half and drilled home 24 goals to keep the scoreboard ticking over. "It's not something we want to do a lot but it's an option," Jamieson said of Rohan's change of position. "I think the girls got a little frustrated with themselves so we made that change." Jamieson said the group was rapt with the progress it had made in only its second time on court. "We had a few little goals we had to work on and they achieved all those," she said. "Our thing was to keep it slow and make sure we weren't turning the ball over." Despite trailing early, Allansford went almost goal-for-goal in the final three quarters, with coach Rachel Mungean happy with her team's response to a "well-oiled machine" in Panmure. "I thought our girls gave them a really good tussle," she said. "The first quarter was probably the most crucial and we let them get away from us, but we stuck with them for the rest of the game." Mungean said confidence was key with her young squad and the combination of Cassie Jewell and Keely Price in defence was quickly growing, considering "they hadn't met before last week". At Noorat Recreation Reserve, Nirranda continued its flawless start to the season, downing Kolora-Noorat by 81 goals. "Our defensive end has been really strong and kept our oppositions to low scores so far," coach Lisa Arundell said. "And it's been great to work around with different goaling combinations and the midcourt has been quite strong as well." With Amanda Gilbert and Chelsea Quinn adding to a potent Nirranda attack, Arundell said both had quickly found their feet within the squad. "Amanda was in my best last week, and Chelsea had a really solid performance on Saturday and was in the best," she said. "Each week Chelsea takes the court, she's improving every week." Lisa Couch made her return from an Achilles injury, playing a full quarter, with Cloe Marr's return to the court "hopefully not too far away" according to Arundell. Elsewhere, South Rovers continued its winning streak, downing Dennington by nine goals. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/13ecad34-accd-4989-8016-7dd7d7284c56.JPG/r0_206_4590_2799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg