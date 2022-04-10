news, latest-news,

Early wins will play a vital role in Russells Creek's quest to return to Warrnambool and District league finals actions. The Creekers are on the bid to break a decade-long finals drought this year, and have started the season with a 2-0 record. Sixteen individual goalkickers against Timboon on Satuday underscored the ultimate team performance from the Creekers. While the 201-point victory was largely one-way traffic, co-coach Danny Chatfield was pleased by the intent of his players. "Again a four-quarter performance from 22 blokes, everyone chipped in, done their bit," he said. "Sixteen goalkickers, we've got the big power forwards like Jyran (Chatfield) and Tommy Smith, then our onballers getting involved for an even spread." Jyah Chatfield, 15, kicked three goals in his senior debut, while Caleb Templeton was best on ground following a similar performance in the reserves last week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/4ca35983-5a81-4095-aa9d-866176adbef6.jpg/r325_711_3261_2370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg