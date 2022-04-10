newsletters, football-list,

Nirranda is far from complacent following a rare triple-digit victory over Kolora-Noorat. The Power seldom find themselves on the other end of a thumping, its biggest loss since the 2009 season 80 point to Panmure in 2014. But Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness said the Blues were under no illusions the Power would come back stronger from Saturday's 121-point defeat when the two teams meet again in June. "They're a great club and we know once they get their best line up in they'll be right up there as well," he said. Nirranda dictated play all day, with Mathew Lloyd, in his 100th club game, holding up the Blues' back line while Dylan Lees got reward for effort up forward with five majors. "I thought our ball movement and structure was where it needed to be and we had winners all over the ground," Harkness said. "We said we wanted to be improving every week and the improvement was massive from week one to two. Now we've got to make sure we can keep that level up for the next portion of the season." Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke said their opponents proved they were the team to beat. "All credit to them, we knew they would be strong," he said. "We were good in patches and our kids showed a lot which was promising. Obviously it's disappointing to lose by that margin but there is certainly plenty of positives and we'll freshen up with the bye, hopefully get a couple more in and start our season from there." In bad news for Nirranda, forward Jack Primmer may be out for an extended stretch with a suspected Achilles injuries, while Power's Jeremy Larcombe suffered a knee injury though Bourke is confident Larcombe would be fine after the bye.

