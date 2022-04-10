Fast and furious: Eagles, Saints play out thriller

news, latest-news,

NORTH Warrnambool Eagles coach Skye Billings will monitor injuries as she anticipates the return of a full-strength side. Billings hopes young midcourter Nikiah Thomas (illness) and defender Jordyn Murphy (neck) will return to bolster her side on the back a 35-all draw with Koroit on Saturday. Thomas missed the clash while Murphy went down in the final moments of the game. The second-year coach said prevention was paramount. "With a few older bodies, we do have to be careful with movements and time per quarter," Billings said. "We've got heaps of juniors coming up so it's always easy to sub those in if you can. "It'd be good to have Nikiah back through the midcourt, we'll watch (Jordyn), Rach (Batten) has a little injury and I've always got an injury (laughs). It's just older bodies so we have to make sure we're doing our recovery and conditioning ourselves properly." The Koroit match was fast and furious. Both sides forced quality turnovers through defensive pressure and enjoyed momentum swings. Billings said she was pleased with the intensity. "It was a credit to both teams, I don't think either could've fought any harder," she said. "I reckon in the last seven minutes I don't think anybody from either team was moving. There was a lot of contact and I reckon there are a lot of sore bodies. "Both Koroit and my girls, I was very happy with, how both teams played. Koroit plays a really similar style to us." Koroit mentor Kate Dobson said an ankle injury to Layla Monk on Thursday paved the way for youngster Mia Mills to play almost an entire game of open netball. "We're so pleased and Mia Mills, who got a couple of quarters in open last year, that was her first full game," she said. "She played wing attack on Maddie Smedts and I guess, we weren't sure how that'd go so we had a few back-up plans but we didn't have to worry about it. "I said to the girls, I think we win it, because we're a good team. I wasn't too worried about the score, I was more about playing good, smart netball and making good decisions."

