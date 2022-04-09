2022 WDFNL live coverage: round two

news, latest-news,

WELCOME back to The Standard's live blog for round two of the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League. Reporter Meg Saultry will be on the sidelines as teams look to consolidate or build on their round one showings. Kolora-Noorat and Nirranda resume their rivalry of recent years in what is Blues' centre half back Matthew Lloyd's 100th club game, while Allansford has injected speed into its line up in a bid to topple another premiership fancy in Panmure. Russells Creek welcomes Timboon to Mack Oval, while Dennington and South Rovers go head-to-head for their first points of the season. Merrivale and Old Collegians will wait until Good Friday to face off for round two. Kolora-Noorat and Nirranda's A grade match has an earlier start time of 12.45pm on Saturday due to ladies day at the club.

