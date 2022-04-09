news, latest-news, Fletcher Jones, show and shine, south-west, hospital

A special 100th anniversary Austin rally kicked off in Warrnambool on Saturday and will build towards a public exhibition at Fletcher Jones on Tuesday April 12. The Austin 7 National Rally has brought 140 beautifully preserved vintage cars to the city from April 9 to 14, with the event drawing 300 die hards from across the country. Rally treasurer Robert Baudinette said the cars would also be coming from far and wide. "We have cars coming from as far as Perth and Bribie Island, so right across Australia," he said. The event only takes place every five years, and with the first ever Austin rolling out of the workshop back in 1922, this year's event celebrates the momentous 100-year milestone. Warrnambool City Council mayor Vicki Jellie said it was an honour for the city and would be a boon for the tourist trade. "These are wonderful cars and it's great for tourism, not just for Warrnambool but the wider region, so it's really fantastic," she said. IN OTHER NEWS The Austin was first developed as England's answer to the American Model-T Ford, which aimed to transform the motor vehicle from an inaccessible luxury into something the everyman could strive for. Mr Baudinette said one of the great things about Austins was their variety; "they come in so many shapes and sizes", he said. The best chance to appreciate the cars in the flesh is a "show and shine" at Fletcher Jones between midday and 3pm on Tuesday. Entry is by gold coin donation, with the proceeds helping to fund a new $43,800 rapid infuser for the Warrnambool Base Hospital operating theatres.

