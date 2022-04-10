news, latest-news,

ELECTIVE surgeries are continuing full steam ahead after COVID-19 delays blew out waiting lists, seeing hundreds of patients in limbo waiting for procedures. South West Healthcare chief executive Craig Fraser said every avenue was being used to catch up on delayed surgeries. That includes sharing surgeries with other hospitals in the region, including St John of God Warrnambool which undertook 244 procedures in the last financial year. READ MORE: South West Healthcare elective surgery wait times triple "This allows us to increase our elective surgery admissions," Mr Fraser said. "Talks are currently underway to increase these numbers as space becomes available and COVID-19 restrictions ease." The pandemic had a significant impact on elective surgery wait lists at SWH over the last two years, with staff and resources were focused on the COVID-19 response. It meant a reduction in category two and three surgeries. "This meant it took longer for us to get through our Category 2 and 3 surgery list than it normally would." The current average wait time is 14 days for an urgent procedure, 103 days for a semi-urgent procedure and 226 for a non-urgent. The hospital has completed 1922 procedures so far this financial year. In addition to electives it's completed 2997 emergency procedures. In the last six months the hospital has seen an increase of 21 patients to wait lists across all categories. The hospital would not say how many patients are currently on the waiting list. READ MORE: Surgery delays taking a personal toll for patients across the region "We believe the extra numbers are due to eased COVID restrictions which has allowed people seeking medical treatment to get referrals," Mr Fraser said. "This is a good thing to see, people are reaching out for the care they need, and we're happy to provide it as we work through the lists." The state government has announced an elective surgery blitz, promising to boost the number of same-day surgeries across the hospital system, with increased 'twilight and after-hours work', as well as theatre improvements to increase efficiency. READ MORE: Vics launch $1.5bn elective surgery plan Mr Fraser said to complete more surgeries they need to recruit more staff. "Given the state government's announcement SWH are looking at how we can find different ways to increase our capacity to do further elective surgeries. We are happy to explore all viable options. "We will increase surgery wherever possible whilst being mindful of the demands on staff." "It is worth noting however that in order to complete more surgeries we need to recruit more staff. "The healthcare industry across the country is facing a shortage of medical and nursing staff and SWH is not alone in this. "We are working hard to ensure our staff have some respite from increasing demands by recruiting staff across all areas." The government is also promising more funding to train more staff, including nurses and theatre and sterilisation technicians. Mr Fraser said this was needed and welcomed in Warrnambool. "SWH are currently and are continually in the market for new skilled staff," he said. We assess all applications and have welcomed a number of new staff over the last six months. "For some years we have attempted to 'grow our own' staff by investing in relationships with Deakin Medical school, Deakin nursing school and SW Tafe nursing programs. "Over the last four to five years we have been able to take on extra nursing students each year, and these programs are already paying dividends." Health Minister Martin Foley said the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant could lead to "several hundred" extra hospitalisations a day in Victoria, which SWH is prepared for. "We have planned for various scenarios, and we are monitoring the situation closely," Mr Fraser said. There are currently three patients with COVID-19 at SWH. The dedicated COVID ward has closed. "We have enough negative pressure rooms on wards to de-escalate our Omicron COVID response for now," Mr Fraser said. "Effectively, we are treating COVID-19 like any other infectious disease as we do regularly and made it business as usual. "If numbers rise significantly we can re-activate our specific ward structure, our workforce have shown that they can rise to the challenge very quickly and we have plans in place for this."

