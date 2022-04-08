news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool high school has made a 264kg food donation to the city's Foodshare warehouse. Brauer College's VCAL students delivered their impressive fundraising effort along with a $530 cheque on Friday which took the school just three weeks to collect. Year 12 students Cody Knights, Jessica Hodson and Skylah Lench said they were glad to maintain the school's annual Easter donation. "We did a barbeque to raise money and gave the school three weeks to donate the food," Ms Lench said. "It's good for the community and helps to raise the morale of people that are vulnerable," Mr Knights said. "Especially at the moment with COVID, it's good to have the support there for people who might need it," Ms Hodson said. VCAL teacher Eddie Wallace said the students were very dedicated despite school interruptions due to COVID-19 infections at the start of the year. "The Year 12 students were really self-driven this year," he said. "The kids at Brauer College are really connected to the community. They really see there's a need and look after people that are less fortunate." IN OTHER NEWS Foodshare executive officer Amanda Hennessy said Brauer College was one of the main schools in the region which consistently donated to the warehouse. "The support we get from Brauer is fantastic," she said. "The VCAL group have coordinated the whole thing. They've done the advertising, promotion and collection of food, and raise money as well." Warrnambool Foodshare warehouse manager said their services often struggled to get enough staple pantry products. "We're always looking for baked beans and spaghetti. They're actually a simple staple that go into hampers that are easy for people to pop on a plate if they're stretched," she said. "We really appreciate all the help we get from the community. "It all adds up and we end up feeding a lot of people."

