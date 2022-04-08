news, latest-news,

A Melbourne woman was airlifted to hospital after being impaled by a large branch during a school camp at Princetown on Thursday. Port Campbell police Acting Sergeant Liam Cook said emergency services were called to reports of an injured 26-year-old woman in dense bushland shortly before 4pm. He said a group of students and teachers from a Melbourne primary school were visiting the area for a school camp. "The woman and a 12-year-old student were playing chasey in bushland when she tripped, landing face first on the ground," Acting Sergeant Cook said. He said a large branch, about five centimetres in width and 30 centimetres long, impaled the woman's groin. "The branch has traveled completely through her thigh, coming to rest at the back of her knee," he said. "It has completely impaled her leg." Acting Senior Sergeant Cook said Port Campbell police, Port Campbell SES and Timboon paramedics attended the scene. "It was a bit of a mission accessing the victim. When we arrived the branch was still attached," he said. He said a section of the branch was cut before the woman was transported to an ambulance on a stretcher. "She was then taken to the HEMS4 helicopter and flown to a Melbourne hospital in a stable but non-life-threatening condition," he said. Acting Senior Sergeant Cook praised emergency services for their efforts during the rescue mission. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/6dc72827-1aa9-44d8-82e6-6dd1df571131.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg