It'll be all about local designs at the Rotary Club of Warrnambool's annual May Races fashion parade tonight. Everything from jeans and knitwear to furs and hats from Gazman and Daizy Boutique will feature in the show, held at the Wannon Room and Bar at the showgrounds from 6.30pm. Former club president Anne Adams said it was always a well-supported fundraiser. "It's always been well supported in the past," she said. "It's always been a lovely event and we have some great supporters who've come over the years and it's a new venue this time. That's a sign that Warrnambool is booming and things are happening so we're trying something a bit different. "Rotary is always raising money to invest back into parts of our community and we appreciate very much the support of Daizy Boutque and Gazman over the years for this." Daizy Boutique owner Maree Wills said she was happy to support the cause. "I always get quite excited - they're a lot of work but I enjoy doing it. It's good to show how to put outfits together and show how to dress it up for the races," she said. "It's about knitwear and jeans suitable to wear to functions, to football and as we go into the parade we show more for the races. "The money goes to charity which is really good and it's my passion." Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from Daizy Boutique or Gazman or alternatively at the door on the night. Tickets include vouchers to both stores.

