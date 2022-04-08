news, latest-news,

Russells Creek is driving a culture of reward for effort among its up-and-coming and junior players. Ahead of its first home game of the year against Timboon, Russells Creek has made three changes to its senior squad. With Caleb Bourke and Dylan Burns unavailable for selection, it will give Nathan Bradley a chance to play his first game at the club since crossing from Nirranda, while Caleb Templeton will be rewarded after his best-on-ground performance out of the reserves. And with the club elevating an under 18 player each week, it will be Jyah Chatfield who makes his senior debut against the Demons. While senior co-coach and Jyah's father Danny Chatfield declared his conflict ahead of the selection, several other members of the coaching panel elected to put Jyah up. "It's his first senior match, he'll come in as the sub," Chatfield said. "It's a bit of credit to him for the work he's put in over the off-season. First year under 18s and he was best on last week. We want to reward all the kids doing the right thing around the club." Chatfield said promoting juniors was a focus this year, in a bid to keep the club's up-and-coming talent engaged. "We're identifying these kids now and rewarding them, because if we don't, you have the potential of losing them," he said. After its comfortable eight goal victory over South Rovers last round, Chatfield said the group's goal was to maintain momentum heading into the break. "Obviously, we've got Easter off, so we were really emphasising at training that we get first to the ball, first use and we go from there," he said. "If we can continue on the way we finished last week then go in to a break, it's just week-by-week ticking those games off." Russells Creek host Timboon at Mack Oval from 2.20pm. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/472d5646-e3a1-449f-b7d3-6c231e6b9b77.jpg/r0_208_5171_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg