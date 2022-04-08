news, latest-news,

Tom Dabernig rates Think 'N' Fly a good each-way hope in a $130,000 race at Caulfield on Saturday. Think 'N' Fly rises in class from his last start third placing in a benchmark 78 to a benchmark 84 where he drops in weight for the 1600 metre contest. Dabernig said the lightly raced five-year-old, who will be ridden by apprentice jockey Josh Richards has a great record over the 1600 metres. "Think 'N' Fly's four wins have all been over that distance," the Warrnambool based trainer told The Standard. "He just loves racing over the 1600 metres. I think he may have been a shade unlucky last time. "The claim for Josh is a bonus. Josh should have a good understating of Think 'N' Fly after riding him last start. I'm very happy with Think 'N' Fly's fitness and condition leading into the race. He'll be very competitive and should get into the placings." Fellow Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams has been accepted with Intellective in a $130,000 fillies and mares race while the powerful training combination of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have nine runners on the nine race Caulfield program. Maserartie Bay, Arktika and Oceans Jen look to be their best hopes. Maher and Eustace also have numerous runners on the big Randwick program which includes Yonce in the $1 million group one Queen Of The Turf but the meeting is under a cloud after continuous rain in Sydney during the week. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/1ff4e932-4b34-4be5-9a12-2a3565e9d7f5.jpg/r0_230_4608_2834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg