A Warrnambool man who committed a series of burglaries, including one where two teen girls were present, has been jailed for another six months. Gregory Torney, 32, of Calder Court, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday seeking a sentencing indication. He was charged with offences, including burglaries, aggravated burglary, theft and firearm offences following a crime spree between August and September last year. Torney had repeatedly told the court he wished to contest the charges but rarely appeared with legal representation. Magistrate Franz Holzer on Friday said Torney would be eligible for a significant sentencing discount if he pleaded guilty to the charges, saving victims from giving evidence and freeing up court and police resources. He said a non-guilty plea would see the man serve up to two-and-a-half years' jail if the charges were proven. Torney accepted a sentence indication of 12 months' jail, half of which has already been served in custody on remand. Mr Holzer said the offending was serious with Torney at times donning a fask mask and/or hoody and then later refusing a police identification lineup. He said the impact on the victims was no doubt significant. The court heard the male occupant of a property in Warrnambool's Schnapper Lane left his premises for about half-an-hour in September last year, leaving his 13 and 14-year-old daughters asleep inside and the doors unlocked. The victim returned about 11am, entering through the front door and closing it behind him. He then heard the door close a second time, he went to investigate and located Torney seated in his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. The victim approached the man who fled the scene, stealing $110 cash. He was later captured on CCTV entering two properties in McDonald Street wearing the same clothes described by the victim in the earlier burglary. Alcohol was also repeatedly stolen from the Aldi supermarket in August. Torney was bailed from Warrnambool Magistrates Court about 10 days prior to the offending. That bail related to him handing a stolen semi-automatic 22-carbine Sturm Ruger rifle into the city's firearms dealership under what he believed was an amnesty. Police allege the firearm was stolen from a property in North Warrnambool overnight on June 13 last year. The firearm was locked in a case which was chained to a seat and concealed inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a private residence. Torney was not charged with the theft of the firearm but is a prohibited person under the Firearms Act. He has a lengthy criminal history in multiple states and involving a number of stints in jail. During a failed bail application in December, Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes said the offending was "totally unacceptable". "He committed these offences shortly after he was granted bail. He stated himself the first time he was bailed something along the lines of being in and out of prison for the last 12 years," he said. "He's institutionalised."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/b80d605b-7916-4aa8-98f3-e4466ff43f43.jpg/r0_139_4489_2675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg