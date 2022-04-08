news, latest-news,

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan will wait until the last minute to decide if Magnanimous Man lines up in the $70,000 Terang Cup on Sunday. Ryan has entered Magnanimous Man at Geelong on Wednesday but is undecided which path he will go down with the Kiwi bred galloper before he starts his Australian jumping career. "I'm in favour of running in the Terang Cup at this stage but I'll just wait and see how things are going before scratching time on Sunday morning," the Warrnambool Cup winning trainer told The Standard. "Magnanimous Man is destined for a jumps campaign. We've got to start his campaign off somewhere and the Terang Cup looks the ideal race. "Gold Medals, Gobstopper and Zed Em have all run in the Terang Cup before starting their jumps campaigns. "Magnanimous Man has had a long break after doing his near side tendon. He showed good jumps form in New Zealand before the injury. "I'm expecting he'll find the Terang Cup field a bit slick on Sunday but should be very competitive in some of the upcoming jumps races this season. "It looks a very even field in this year's Terang Cup." Ryan has booked young Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace for the ride on Magnanimous Man in the Terang Cup. Early betting markets on the 2150 metre race rate the eight-year-old a $21 chance. The Tom Dabering-trained Angle Rock and the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Bedford look to be the main chances. The Terang Cup is race seven on the eight event program and is scheduled to start at 4.55pm. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/4de7c784-b4ee-48e4-99fd-a794412a18a5.jpg/r0_186_3779_2321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg