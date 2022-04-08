news, latest-news,

A Portland man has been arrested following a string of thefts and a recent residential burglary. The 32-year-old man was arrested at a property in Portland south late Thursday. He was charged in relation to an alleged burglary in Portland's Kinglsey Court on March 30. Police also allege he stole money and electronic items from a number of motor vehicles between Tuesday and Wednesday. The man was already on bail for theft-related offences. He was remanded in custody overnight and is expected to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.

