TWO debuts in two weeks. That is the reality for budding footballer Henry Robertson. He ran out for his first NAB League game in Greater Western Victoria Rebels' colours last week. He will represent Cobden - his Hampden league home club - at senior level for the first time on Saturday. "I am really excited, making my debut, it's something I have always wanted to do as a kid," he said. "It means a lot, just for my family being at the club their whole lives and to see me wearing that tomorrow will mean a lot them as well as me." The small forward needs no introduction to Bomber fans. Robertson, 17, is the son of Maskell Medallist and former Cobden coach Wayne. Younger brother Jonty, who is part of the GWB Rebels' under 16 squad, is also coming through the ranks. "I have been around the club nearly my whole life from when Dad was coaching," he said. "He gives me a lot of support and same with Mum (Kim) as well." Robertson will start in a forward pocket against Portland at Hanlon Park. "I am pressure forward and will try and kick a few goals," he said. The Mercy Regional College student wants to use the 2022 season "to develop my footy as much as I can". "I have been trying to improve my fitness and I think that will help me a lot more," Robertson said. MORE SPORT:

