Perennial finals clubs Nirranda and Kolora-Noorat have built a red-hot rivalry in recent years, with respective coaches Brayden Harkness and Nick Bourke in agreement Saturday's match up will be a great challenge. "We've had some great battles over the last five years," Harkness said. "We've been two of the stronger clubs so we really enjoy going out there and playing another top side." After losing to fellow premiership fancy Panmure in round one, Bourke sees only opportunity in the Power facing both the Bulldogs and Blues in its opening two rounds. "It's a solid way to start the year, but a really good test and opportunity to see where we're at against what I see as the two top sides in the league," Bourke said. "Our boys are ready to go." Bourke won't line up for the clash, electing to return after the Easter weekend bye from a fractured hand injury. "My hand is just not 100 percent yet," he said. "But we've had a few inclusions which will help the team." Teenager George Beasley will play his first senior game for Kolora-Noorat, while reserves coach Rhys Cottam-Starkey comes up to help cover injuries. "George, he's a true Power kid. It's a great reward for him, he's had a great pre-season," Bourke said. "We'll start him down forward and he can play up on the wing. He's got a nice left foot kick. "And Rhys, he's going to come in and fill a spot for us. He's a really solid, tough player and his experience will be really valuable around the kids we have." Following its 71-point win over Dennington last week, Harkness said the Blues would look to develop upon its consistency. "Round one after an interrupted pre-season, it was never going to be perfect," he said of a 14.24 scoring effort. "It's about improving every week and making sure at the business end of the season we're playing some really good footy." Nirranda full-back Luke Weel returns for the clash, while Danny Craven comes in after copping a knock ahead of round one. Meanwhile two-time premiership player Matthew Lloyd runs out for his 100th senior game for the club. Among the league's Team of the Year last season, Lloyd, 26 said he has "loved every second of his time" at Nirranda. "It's come around pretty quick, I think it's been seven years I've been there," he said. "The biggest thing is mates, all my best mates play at the club. It's the thing that gets you there every week." Disappointed to lose a shot at another premiership last year, the centre half back said the hunger was still there within the group to press its claim for a flag. "Everyone is up and about," he said. "We've still got all the same players and all been around and played finals football," he said. "We know how to do it."

