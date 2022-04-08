news, latest-news,

Zahra Walker is feeling more self-assured as her second year as a South Rovers' A grade mainstay gets underway. "Yeah definitely, I've played a couple years back when Jess Rohan and Lisa Pender were here and I had a couple games," she said. "But coming up (last year), and with the support of Kylie (Carter) and a couple of the older girls it's been really helpful." The 18-year-old had a breakout year in 2021, finishing runner-up in the club's A grade best and fairest count. Prior to that she was the league under 17 best and fairest award as a bottom age player in 2019. Coach Kylie Carter said Walker's hunger to improve her game was behind her rise in the game. "Just always had that netball ability, will do anything you ask her and really strong on the court," Carter said. "And uses every opportunity to become a better netballer." The midcourter in turn said she's loving being back around Carter and her teammates, as she enjoys a gap year before eyeing university study in 2023. And Walker couldn't have asked for a better start to the year, the Lions securing the round one win against Russells Creek last week. "It was really good, we were a brand new team last year and coming into a new season we're really gelling and working well together," Walker said. "The first half was close, shaking out all the nerves and everything, but once we knew what we were doing we were pretty solid." Though Walker is expected to miss round two through unavailability, the group will push on against Dennington. Carter said a 2-0 start to the season "would be awesome". "No game is easy, so I say keep it simple and stick to our game plan," she said. "Hopefully it comes together on the day." South Rovers play Dennington at Dennington Recreation Reserve on Saturday from 1.50pm. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/c0fa3236-0afc-480b-8321-cd618f0d03d2.jpg/r0_182_4688_2831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg