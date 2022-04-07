news, latest-news,

Two young children have crawled out of a vehicle and waved down passing traffic following a single-car crash at Warrong on Thursday. Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said a Warrnambool district woman was traveling north on the Penshurst-Warrnambool Road when she veered off the road shortly after 2pm. "The vehicle rolled, finishing up upside down, wedged against a tree," he said. "Two children aged under five were able to climb out themselves and wave down passing traffic." The driver was trapped for about an hour. Sergeant Walkley said she was being transported by air ambulance to a Melbourne hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He said the vehicle was extensively damaged and was being towed from the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the two girls were being transported to hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition. The Penshurst-Warrnambool Road is currently still closed to traffic with motorists urged to avoid the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/89505947-fa11-4b39-8040-a2b07196c414.jpeg/r0_772_2448_2155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg