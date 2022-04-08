news, latest-news,

Speeding cyclists along Warrnambool foreshore are becoming more of a danger to pedestrians, a city councillor says, prompting calls for something to be done. Cr Max Taylor said he had been contacted by concerned residents over the issue, and seemed to suggest at Monday night's public meeting that part of the promenade could be made pedestrian-only. He did, however, call for more signage be erected to warn riders to slow down because speeding cyclists were becoming more of a danger to pedestrians. Cr Taylor said he had just returned from a holiday at Mooloolaba where they have "very clear signs asking cyclists to dismount" along a section of their promenade where they have to get off and wheel their bicycles before they can continue their ride. "I'd like to see some signage on the promenade in the near future to discourage bicycle riders from getting from point A to point B in the fastest time possible and becoming a danger to pedestrians on the promenade," he said. The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said the path had dual use, and in the past there had been a blitz on slowing down cyclists with local laws officer speaking to people on the foreshore. Cr Taylor said also called for information signage to be erected at the former Aquarium domes near the breakwater. "They just appear there with no signage. Nobody knows anything about them and a lot of visitors frequent the breakwater and they're intrigued by these domes that exist on the ocean side of the breakwater," he said. "Can the council investigate and maybe some signage be erected close to the domes, give a brief history that they were formerly to show fish so the tourists will have some idea what these domes at the breakwater represent." Mr Schneider said the council staff would look into it, and the possibility of using new QR technology to enhance visitor's experiences of the site. Cr Richard Ziegeler also called for staff to investigate the cost involved in installing lighting on the welcome signs on city's eastern entrance. He said the signage could be enhanced with some "relatively cheap" solar lights to "dress that up a bit" for nighttime arrivals. N OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/9403fb7f-d9ce-4765-ac07-ce6f3d082ae7.jpg/r0_211_5152_3122_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg