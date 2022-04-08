Jobs set to go after Warrnambool provider fails to secure tender

news, latest-news,

A number of jobs are set to go at the MatchWorks Warrnambool office, with the employment company unsuccessful in securing a tender to deliver WorkForce Australia. A spokeswoman for GenU, which runs MatchWorks, said the office would remain open and other job opportunities would be explored for the staff affected. She would not comment on how many jobs had been impacted. Providers were asked to submit applications for the WorkForce Australia program, which is the federal government's new employment service and will replace the existing job active scheme. "The office remains open for the other services we offer in the Warrnambool community and we are working with the Warrnambool employees impacted regarding suitable roles," the GenU spokeswoman said. GenU chief executive officer Clare Amies said she was disappointed MatchWorks was not awarded a Workforce Australia licence for the south coast Victoria region. "While we're disappointed that MatchWorks will not be delivering Workforce Australia across the eight sites in the south coast Victoria region, we will continue to deliver disability employment services across four sites locally," Ms Amies said. "GenU is resolute in delivering tailored support to MatchWorks employees impacted by the result. "We're a large and diverse business and will work closely with these employees to discuss suitable redeployment opportunities and options for the future." Meanwhile, Warrnambool's WDEA Works was successful in securing a tender. The provider was selected to deliver a suite of employment and training services under the new Workforce Australia model in 11 south coast locations. Chief executive officer Tom Scarborough said the selection meant the organisation would continue to support the community where the organisation first began. "Warrnambool and the South Coast are where WDEA Works started over 33 years ago," Mr Scarborough said. "I am pleased the Department of Education, Skills and Employment have given us the opportunity to continue supporting and providing social connection to those most in need within these communities." The provider will begin delivering the services from July 1. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/27896fb0-1c80-47d5-bb3e-52c8098e56d1.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg