School's in for bounty of big tuna

The rush has well and truly been felt this week for all the offshore crews hitting up the local tuna populations, and haven't they turned it on for everyone? Numerous fish over the 70kg mark have been landed by those casting and trolling lures. Port Fairy has been the talk of the state this week after the bait finally got found by the hungry packs of both school tuna and the big boys. We had our first Barrel Talk night on Friday night last week and one of the lucky people who won a prize in the raffle, Max Kandage, wasted no time putting one of the lures he won to good use. Fishing with his dad and Peter Sedgley off Port Fairy his Nomad DTX Minnow was deployed and gobbled up by a 70kg tuna - his first big tuna. A 3.5-hour battle on 15kg tackle was had and is a credit to Max and co for battling it for that long without losing it. This bait has been holding around the area for quite some time and it's only started to happen in the last week. This particular fish was mixed in with school fish and was only hooked in 45 metres of water straight off the lighthouse. Xavier Ellul, Luke Gercovich and Gage Wright headed out Sunday afternoon for a crack at a barrel on a stick bait. Luke got a solid fish around the 70kg mark which is a great effort on thread line tackle and out of a relatively small boat too. One other small boat that got a workout is Adrian Lieutier's Quintrex 420 Renegade. Monday he headed out solo where he got a 70kg fish, but this time he was only on snapper gear and it took him 3.5 hours also. The next day his good mate Dave Standing came down and jumped on his boat for a chance at a big one. Dave's fish weighed 95kg and was again caught trolling, but this time on the heavy 37kg stand-up gear. I could go on for ages about who caught what but we don't have enough space in the column, so I'll leave you all with one more capture of Jayden Cleaver and his first tuna which weighed an impressive 58.5kg. Not a bad way to open his account and I'm sure that was a day to remember for everyone on the boat as they landed three big fish. If you want to know more about these brilliant fish and how to target them, drop into the shop and we will help you out. We can also set up your rod so that you are ready to tackle one of these beasts. Although most of the attention has been on the tuna there is some great fishing going on closer to shore with some very nice King George whiting being caught around the Killarney area. Pippies on a paternoster rig fished on an incoming or outgoing tide is your best chance. Neil Martin and Chris Beaton have been doing quite well on this bait. Trevor Bolden and his mate The Doc caught some nice fish the other night before a large kingfish turned up and spooked those fish. Unfortunately these larger fish love eating whiting so when they turn up it's almost game over for them. I would expect as the water cools down the more we should see some swarms of silver trevally come into the shallow bays and reefs to cause havoc with anglers fishing light line. These hard-fighting jets are a great bait for gummy shark offshore and mulloway off the beaches as they are a nice tough bait, so stock the freezers up while you can. The Hopkins River continues to be the place to be for those anglers casting small hard bodies and lightly weighted soft plastics on the edges. The Mckinnon boys fished last weekend out of their father Kel's brand new Quintrex Renegade 420 and scored a few fish on hard bodies. Zeb was saying that there was a big school of fish sitting hard on the bottom in front of Proudfoots and Lyndoch but it was impossible to get a bite off them Are we seeing an early spawn move or just sooky fish? The Warrnambool and District Angling Club held a competition on Sunday and it was the bait anglers that prevailed with Rob O'Neil landing the heaviest five bream which weighed 3.527. The ladies' section was won by the very consistent Jess Lane who landed a 504g bream. Barry Thomas caught the heaviest bream for the day with a 1.282kg nugget. Attention turns now to the annual Warrnambool and District Angling Club's Easter Fishing classic. Entries will be taken from 9am on the Saturday morning, with fishing beginning at 10am. The final weigh-in is on Sunday and will begin at noon sharp, which will mean that your fish will need to be present before 12. Entry is $20 for adults and $5 for juniors. There are some great prizes to be had including your choice of one of two Samurai Reaction rods, a domestic fridge freezer, deep blue vouchers, Tonic sunglasses and many more. It's usually a great family event so grab the kids and head on down. For more information jump across to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/WarrnamboolAndDistrictAnglingClub/ With this weekend being a good one on the forecast we will definitely see more of these big tuna being caught and probably some good bottom fish such as gummy shark and so on. Remember, if you do catch a fish worth sharing you can send it into fishing@richardsonmarine.com.au Until next, week tight lines and best of luck.

