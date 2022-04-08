news, latest-news,

Plans for Officeworks and JB HiFi stores in Warrnambool have been given the green light with two motels on the site set to close within weeks to make way for the new stores. Warrnambool City Council has issued a permit for the land at 65 and 69 Raglan Parade where Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motor Inn are located. The application, submitted to council late last year, detailed plans for a 3500-square metre building with Officeworks to occupy 1600 square metres and JB Hi-Fi to occupy the rest. The single-storey building would have a maximum height of 8.75 metres. The estimated cost of the project is $6million. The two parcels of land to be developed have a net area of 0.834 hectares and a highway frontage of almost 94 metres. A council spokesman said there were no objections to the development and the use of land and proposed demolition of the motels didn't require a planning permit because of its current commercial zoning. The lack of objections cleared the way for the planning department to approve the development last month without the need for it to go to a public meeting for councillors to decide on. IN OTHER NEWS "An assessment of the application of the proposed buildings found the proposal to be acceptable against the Zone, Planning Policy Framework and Municipal Planning Strategy, which also reference the Eastern Activity Precinct," the spokesman said. Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie welcomed the development and said it was great for the city. "The keenness to invest in Warrnambool shows a confidence in the city, whether it's a new small business, an existing business expanding or a large national chain," Cr Jellie said. "Our city is growing, unemployment is low, the construction industry is extremely busy right now and the economy is steadily recovering since the height of the pandemic," she said.

