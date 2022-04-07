news, latest-news,

Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized and more people arrested as police continue to disrupt the region's illicit drug trade. Eight search warrants were executed across the Warrnambool region on Wednesday by detectives from the western region crime squad, backed by Warrnambool and Hamilton police crime investigation units. Four people were arrested during the raids, which netted quantities of methamphetamine, GHB, cash and weapons. The arrests were part of a protracted investigation into the trafficking of methamptemine, which saw police seize hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and luxury cars last week. Detective Sergeant Jade Gercovich of the western region crime squad said the arrests marked the second phase of the long-running investigation. She said the operation aimed to disrupt and dismantle a syndicate allegedly responsible for trafficking methamphetamine across the south-west. "Every day police see firsthand the damage caused by illicit drugs in our community - the drug fuelled driver who has killed an innocent motorist, the thief who has stolen a car or broken into a home to feed their addiction, and the household ravaged by family violence linked to drug abuse," she said. "It's for these reasons we will never stop targeting those looking to fill their pockets by trading on the misery and addiction of others." Detective Sergeant Gercovich said if you think you'll get away with drug trafficking, think again. "We have zero tolerance for drug traffickers and the associated penalties, including more than a decade in a prison cell, are irreversibly life changing," she said. A 26-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested on Wednesday, charged with possessing methamphetamine and served with a firearm prohibition order. He was bailed to appear in court in July. A 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman from Warrnambool were also arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possessing the proceeds of crime. The man appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until May 9. The accused woman, Peta Lynch, appeared in the same court where she made an unsuccessful bid for bail. The court heard investigators located a shoe box containing nine grams of methamphetamine and $1960 cash in the bedroom of her Fleetwood Court home. A brief analysis of three mobile phones found at the residence allegedly uncovered text messages relating to the distribution of the drug ice. Mrs Lynch is already on a community correction order after she pleaded guilty in January to drug charges following a raid that uncovered two grams of the same drug. She told the court on Thursday that she didn't know the drugs were in her home. She was refused bail and remanded in custody until May 9. Investigators also arrested and interviewed a 19-year-old Warrnambool woman in relation to the possession of ice. She was released pending further inquiries. A 34-year-old woman from Warrnambool will also be spoken to at a later date. Last Wednesday, police and detectives executed multiple warrants across Warrnambool and the western region, seizing 700 grams of methamphetamine worth around $500,000, $196,350 in cash, and weapons including a handgun, pistol, two silencers, shotgun, and an extendable baton. Three luxury vehicles worth around $390,000, a Kenworth truck and four motorbikes were also seized, with police alleging they are proceeds of crime.

