South-west residents encouraged to get a flu shot

South-west residents have been urged to get a flu shot, but experts say a surge in the number of cases may be delayed until 2023. Flu shots are available at a number of south-west pharmacies, including Chemist Warehouse which has appointments available at its Gateway Plaza store this week. South West Healthcare will begin offering flu vaccinations at its Warrnambool medical clinic from April 26. "Everyone and anyone over the age of six months can get a flu shot," a South West Healthcare spokeswoman said. "You can have your COVID booster and your flu jab at the same time." The spokeswoman said patients would be offered both when they visited the clinic. "It's up to the individual if they would like to take up both or just the flu shot," she said. The spokeswoman said there had not been any flu patients admitted to Warrnambool Base Hospital in 2022. Middle Island Clinic will begin offering flu vaccinations next week. Dr Ami Thiess said the clinic had an ample supply of flu shots. "We have appointments available for our clinic's registered patients," Dr Thiess said. Infectious diseases expert Peter Collignon said while it was a good idea to have a flu vaccine this year, Australia might only see the return of widespread flu cases in winter 2023 when international travel numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels. "Countries like the United States had influenza, but their experience wasn't as bad as what was expected after two years of few (flu) cases circulating," he said. This year, people aged 65 and older, Indigenous Australians aged at least 50, disability care residents and the immunocompromised are eligible for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Greg Hunt says anyone eligible for a winter COVID-19 shot should come forward. "You can pair it with your annual flu shot, which will help protect you against both the flu and COVID-19 this winter," he said in a statement. "Vaccines are your best protection against the most severe impacts of COVID and may provide protection against long COVID. "Even if you have had COVID-19, it is important to maximise your protection from severe illness and have a booster."

