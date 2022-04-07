Contemporary Cudgee home to go under the hammer on Saturday

news, latest-news,

A contemporary three-bedroom home in Cudgee is one of five to go under the hammer on Saturday. Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said there had been substantial interest in the house at 25 Hallowells Road, which is only 12 months old. It is set on 4000-square-metres and offers a rural outlook. Mr Harris said there 37 groups had been through the house in the lead-up to Saturday's auction. "The interest has been strong," Mr Harris said. "We've had a mix of potential purchasers seeking a lifestyle change from both the cities and other parts of Victoria and localised interest from Warrnambool buyers seeking extra space above and beyond a typical rural block." The home has a price range of between $760,000 to $790,000. It will be auctioned at 1pm on Saturday. Mr Harris said the south-west market remained buoyant. He said a house at 7 Kingston Close, which had a price range of $770,000 to $800,000 had been scheduled to be auctioned on Saturday. "It sold prior for $890,000," Mr Harris said. Also set to be auctioned on Saturday by Ray White Warrnambool are a four-bedroom home on Raglan Parade. It has a price guide of $550,000 to $600,000 and will go under the hammer at 10.30am. A three-bedroom home 42 Clifton Street has a large backyard and double garage. It has a price guide of $470,000 to $510,000 and will be auctioned at 1.30pm. A three-bedroom home in Kelp Street and a three-bedroom home in Whites Roads are also listed to be auctioned on Saturday.

