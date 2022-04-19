South-west residents invited to inaugural bogan bingo event

news, latest-news,

South-west residents have been invited to a night full of laughs and fun. Nirranda's Kathryn Barkla is bringing a craze that is sweeping Australia to Warrnambool - bogan bingo. Mrs Barkla said bogan bingo was half game show, half party. "There have been over 7000 bogan bingo shows Australia-wide and it has been showcased on The Project and will soon be seen as part of the line-up at the Adelaide Fringe Festival," she said. "One bingo caller calls out the numbers and his budding DJ play songs from the 80's and 90's that rhyme with those numbers. "Throw in some jokes, tributes, spontaneous air guitar competition and you've got a rockin' night." The event will be a fundraiser for River's Gift and Uniting for Eloise. Mrs Barkla and her husband Jared tragically lost their daughter Eloise when she was just 12-weeks-old due to SIDS. Since then, Mrs Barkla has dedicated countless hours to raising money for River's Gift - a charity that raises funds for world-leading SIDS research, delivers infant safe sleep education and supports bereaved families. The event follows on from the success of last year's inaugural fundraising ball. "We were amazed and felt the arms of the community around us when we hosted our gala ball last year," Mrs Barkla said. "We decided to host a really fun event before we host our gala again later in the year. Bogan bingo will be a fun night out. "The event promises to be a great way for friends, businesses, schools, sporting and community groups to come together for a great cause and contribute to the ultimate mission of 'Stamping Out SIDS'." Single tickets and tables of 10 are available for bogan bingo, which will be held at Warrnambool's Wannon Events and Function Centre on Saturday, May 21 from 8pm. For more information, visit www.unitingforeloise.com.au

