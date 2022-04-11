Panel appointed to hear housing flood fears

news, latest-news,

Concerns about new flood modelling affecting homes in north Warrnambool will be aired during a government panel hearing later this month. An independent planning panel has been appointed to oversee changes to the city's flood zones after 21 submissions from homeowners were received. Property owners fear they will be hit with excessive increases on their insurance or be unable to get cover at all under the planned changes to flood controls in north Warrnambool. Some properties north of Wangoom Road will come under flood controls for the first time with the proposed changes to the planning scheme while a "significant" area of land and properties will be removed. IN OTHER NEWS Residents have called on the council to carry out more mitigation works rather than be hit with flood overlays on their properties. But the council said flood mitigation works and improvements would "cost the community millions" and could only be done incrementally over many years. The independent planning panel was called in to consider the rejigging of flood controls after councillors voted to refer the matter to the state government. Planning Minister Richard Wynne has now appointed a panel to consider the submissions received to the flood planning scheme amendment. All 21 submissions have been referred to the panel to consider, the council said, which would be held on April 26 via video conference. Changes to the planning scheme comes after the council spent about $4 million on flood mitigation works which saved more than 100 homes that were in danger of being flooded above floor level in the Russells Creek and north Warrnambool area. The works reduced the number of homes at risk from 146 to 14, and changes to the planning scheme would reflect that. But the concerns come from property owners who now for the first time find their properties labelled as being at risk of flooding under the new modelling to be included in the planning scheme update.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/2712c4bb-7e3a-400f-b1d7-8cfbc465d5cb.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg