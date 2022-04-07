CFA crew called to multiple trees on fire in Balmoral North
CFA crews were called to multiple trees on fire at a private property in Balmoral north on Wednesday night.
A CFA spokesperson said firefighters were called to reports of the blaze about 6.30pm.
One tanker attended at Natimuk-Hamilton Road to discover three trees were on fire.
The blaze was under control just before 7.15pm and did not spread.
Meanwhile, crews were called to an undefined fire on Oates Road in Elingamite North just after 9pm Wednesday.
One CFA tanker arrived on scene to find large piles of branches were being burnt off.
The fire was deemed under control just after 9.30pm.
The Fire Danger Period ended in Corangamite on Monday, meaning a permit for burn offs is no longer required.
But CFA district assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Brittain said the community still needed to be mindful of uncontrolled fires.
To keep your burn off safe and legal:
- Check fire restrictions in your area and always register your burn at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au.
- Check and monitor weather conditions - particularly wind.
- To avoid unnecessary calls to emergency services, notify your neighbours beforehand.
- Leave a three-metre fire break, free from flammable materials around the burn.
- Have sufficient equipment and water to stop the fire spreading.
- Never leave a burn-off unattended - stay for its entire duration.
- If your burn-off gets out of control, call '000' immediately.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: