CFA crews were called to multiple trees on fire at a private property in Balmoral north on Wednesday night. A CFA spokesperson said firefighters were called to reports of the blaze about 6.30pm. One tanker attended at Natimuk-Hamilton Road to discover three trees were on fire. The blaze was under control just before 7.15pm and did not spread. Meanwhile, crews were called to an undefined fire on Oates Road in Elingamite North just after 9pm Wednesday. One CFA tanker arrived on scene to find large piles of branches were being burnt off. The fire was deemed under control just after 9.30pm. The Fire Danger Period ended in Corangamite on Monday, meaning a permit for burn offs is no longer required. But CFA district assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Brittain said the community still needed to be mindful of uncontrolled fires. To keep your burn off safe and legal:

