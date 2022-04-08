comment, opinion,

A person working for 60 years in one workplace is all but inconceivable these days. Who devotes such energy, desire, compiled wisdom to one place? Carole Manifold. Carole retired last month from South West Healthcare where she served the community at the Camperdown Hospital and Merindah Lodge. Hers was a devotion to real care to the person, to quality of life. Carole has shown the industry what real care is about. She has shown integrity, and in this, she has shown love. But the true extent of her dedication is celebrated - not in her working hours over 60 years - but in those hours she did well beyond that as a volunteer. For 11 years she was President of the Friends and Relatives of Merindah Lodge Committee. Under her stewardship, it raised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer charities. Christmas tables across Western Victoria have piled plates high with slices of the Christmas cakes Carole and her team baked in the name of fundraising. In this way, the true meaning of Christmas is championed: community and family and togetherness. Carole did all this for others while fighting her own battle with cancer. She is famous for her water aerobics classes - and I can attest to their fun. I can also attest to Carole's desire to think outside the square - allowing me to bring my beautiful whippets to Merindah Lodge to engage with the residents. Carole was open to change and ideas - and all for the benefit of others. Carole's 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren will now get more of her attention. But we all say thank you to a wonderful woman who has given attention to a community above any call of duty. I was so proud to present Carole's extraordinary feats to the Parliament of Victoria this week. Beverley McArthur, Western Victoria MP It seems Moyne Shire's Councillors Code of Conduct is optional. Last Tuesday's Moyne Shire Council meeting (April 5), where six councillors ganged up on Cr Jim Doukas, played out like the movie Mean Girls. The aggressive and passive aggressive behaviour of the six councillors was on display for all to see. Cr Damian Gleeson had previously made an alleged false accusation at a public council meeting, and Cr Doukas simply asked for a public apology - nothing more, nothing less. To watch how councillors justified their actions to dismiss the councillors' Code of Conduct when those breaches targeted Jim, was concerning. Cr Doukas has the right to bring forward motions that get no traction at the secret workshop meetings. I hope Cr Doukas continues to bring important matters to the public's attention. I hope he continues to relay the concerns of his constituents, in the honest, open, and transparent way that he does. Cr Doukas may not be a member of the "in-crowd", but one thing about Jim, he won't be intimidated. Viva-Lyn Lenehan, Killarney As a supporter of wind farms, I reject I'm part of a "cruel brigade" condemning people to pain and suffering through sleep deprivation and turbine sickness (Viva-Lynn Lenehan, letters, April 2). The decision of Justice Richards re the Gippsland wind farm was important and should lead to better processes for placement of turbines and help avoid negative heath issues for residents. Her judgement should be widely welcomed. Wind and solar energy sources help combatting the ravages of climate change. They are necessary but should be constructed or adjusted so health concerns are properly addressed. This should be done and the companies involved can afford do so. As for political puppets, it was Scott Morrison who brought coal into parliament and highly politicised this country's energy issue. An irresponsible and provocative action he should now regret. Tony Delaney, Warrnambool Many refugees, mostly men, are living and working here, in our regions, filling the gaps of rural industries who struggle to secure a workforce. They have paid their taxes and contributed to our economy and our community for up to 10 years. How much longer are these refugees to be left languishing on Temporary Protection or Safe Haven Enterprise Visas which offer no chance of permanency or family reunion rights? It's time to abolish TPVs and any other visas that prevent permanency and family reunion for refugees who have established themselves as worthy citizens in our community. Consider this solution. After living and working here for say, 2 years, along with employer and community references, refugees should be afforded permanency and family reunion rights. With an election looming, this is an opportunity to hear from candidates about their intent to change this cruel, inhumane policy. I challenge all candidates to explain their position so that we can be better informed about our potential federal representative in the next parliament. Brian Crook, Colac

