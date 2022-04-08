news, latest-news,

DAN Casey isn't afraid to throw big jobs to young players. Harrison Herschell is relishing that mantra. The 18-year-old expects to play the majority of his footy down back for Cobden in 2022 after six senior games in 2021. Herschell, an apprentice electrician, has been charged with kick-in duties. "I've been playing that back pocket sort of role," he said. "I'm taking probably a mixture of players. I played a bit taller (against South Warrnambool) but I'll play probably on a smaller or medium forward mostly. "Taking the kick-ins has been good. It gives me something to work at and we've worked at our movement in the backline. We want to be able to move it quickly from deep in defence to our forwards using short passes and running." Herschell, who debuted under Adam Courtney in 2021, said he'd built his game from both Courtney and new coach Casey. "Playing last year really gave me a bit of insight into what senior footy is. With everyone being so young, it's been good because I feel like we're working hard and having a crack together," he said. "We're hopefully going to get to play together for many years. Dan coming in this year has been really good for everyone. "He wants us to stick to our strengths and use our run. Everybody is getting behind him and learning what they can." Herschell said Cobden's lack of height throughout the side meant this philosophy was even more crucial. He said this past Saturday's 54-point loss to South Warrnambool was in ways a confidence boost for the young side. "They're good opposition and were very fit and tall for the most part. I think we matched it with them for a fair chunk of the game and it was a good learning curve but I think we've showed ourselves we can compete with a top team," Herschell told The Standard. "We've just got to work on being able to compete for the full game. There are a lot of things we've learned from it and think we can do better next time against them. MORE SPORT: "We looked back and talked over the game and we found a few things we did which we can keep doing moving forward and I think we know if we set up our structure properly hopefully that leads to having a closer game next time." In the meantime, Cobden is preparing to play an in-form Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday night. The match is earmarked for a 5pm start and is the league's only twilight fixture of round two. The Tigers stunned Warrnambool this past week but Herschell said the Bombers would take confidence from their win on the road in 2021, which kick-started their season after five-straight losses. "Portland do seem to be pretty handy," Herschell said. "We went there and beat them under lights for our first win of the year last year. It was the same, under lights and all that so hopefully it's a repeat performance. "We were able to get on a bit of a roll at that point so hopefully we can just get going." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/53940ba9-4598-4058-97b8-2e4c56dd1429.jpg/r826_103_1889_704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg