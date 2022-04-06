news, latest-news,

The south-west had warmer March nights this year as the region's cities hit five-year high minimum temperatures according to latest data. Warrnambool, Mortlake and Port Fairy had warmer than average starts to autumn with overnight lows averaging the highest temperatures for March since 2017. The cities' mean minimum temperatures sat a degree or more higher than long-term averages with Warrnambool at 12.5 degrees, Mortlake at 11.2 and Port Fairy at 14.1. The March averages for each city were 11.0, 10.0 and 13.1 respectively. At 11.7 degrees, Hamilton reached its highest March mean minimum temperature since 2018 and was a degree higher than its annual March average of 10.4. Portland had its average minimum temperature for March within a degree of its 11.8-degree average, yet was also higher at 12.4 degrees. Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Ilana Cherny said the warmer autumn nights were caused by multiple factors. "We are seeing a warming trend in terms of minimum temperatures with the climate changing," Ms Cherny said. "There's that as well as the regular fluctuation year to year. Last year the average minimum temperature was slightly below average (for Warrnambool) at 10.8." IN OTHER NEWS The south-west hit close to average maximum temperatures as Warrnambool, Hamilton, Mortlake, Port Fairy and Portland reached within a degree of its long-term average. Mortlake and Port Fairy received higher than average rainfall for March this year. Mortlake at 57.8 mm was the most since 2011 and Port Fairy at 45.4 mm was the most since 2017. Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland caught less than their average March rainfall totals. Ms Cherny said the below average rainfall were outliers for the state. "A lot of Victoria had above average rainfall which is generally related to the La Nina weather event," she said. "But in this instance, looking specifically at Warrnambool, there was actually below." She said it was still within the "general variability" expected with rainfall, and the 12 days Warrnambool received rain during March was the same as the city's average.

