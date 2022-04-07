Warrnambool Racing Club to cover RSA course cost in bid to secure casual staff

news, latest-news, may races, warrnambool racing club

Warrnambool Racing Club will cover the cost of a Responsible Serving of Alcohol (RSA) course for staff who work at the May races. Operations manager Kate Lindsey said the club was keen to secure about 30 more bar staff for the three-day May Racing Carnival as businesses continue to struggle fill vacant hospitality jobs. Ms Lindsey said the club would pay the $90 fee to complete a RSA course at South West TAFE on Monday night. "The fee reimbursement will be paid along with wages following on from the carnival," she said. "If you are only available to work one or two days, we will pay a portion of the RSA fee." Ms Lindsey said the idea was first flagged by the club's event manager Glenn Scott. Related content: Club hoping for bumper May Racing Carnival "He understands how heavily we rely on our casual workforce for the three days," she said. "From this idea, came a partnership with South West TAFE, who is facilitating the course on Monday." Ms Lindsey said it had been challenging to find staff for this year's carnival. "We have a very loyal group of staff who have worked here for several years, so it is great to retain those people," she said. "It is just about supporting them with some additional staff, which is what this initiative is aiming to do. "It is going to bring new people into the fold, and we hope they will become regulars for us." Ms Lindsey said the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in job vacancies in a range of industries. "There has obviously been a huge chunk of the workforce that have made a career pivot during COVID and have moved to an industry where perhaps there is more stability for them," she said. "For us, we aren't capped for the carnival and don't have restrictions in indoor spaces, which has meant our bar staff numbers need to increase to deal with the patron demand." Ms Lindsey said in addition to another 30 bar staff, the club was also seeking people to fill roles including customer service, ticket sellers, carparking attendants and merchandise sellers. "There really is a huge range of roles on offer for the three days of the carnival," she said. This year's May Racing Carnival will be held on May 3, 4 and 5. Anyone interested in completing the RSA and working at the carnival can visit https://shortcourses.swtafe.vic.edu.au/courses/1001182-responsible-service-of-alcohol IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

