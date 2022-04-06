news, latest-news,

Timboon will take plenty of confidence from holding its own against Merrivale in Saturday's season opener. Demons co-coach Bethany Hallyburton was pleased by what the new-look team produced on court, despite going down by four goals. "I do know (Merrivale) had a few ins and outs with some different things, but at the same time they've got a lot of depth in their side," Hallyburton said. "It's the first time a lot of our girls had a hit out in A grade. We were really happy with how the team gelled. Just to match it with them, it was a confidence booster." Jaimie Castledine, 18, made her top grade debut, combining with Macey Gale in goals. Gale in turn is enjoying her first season as an A grade mainstay. "It was only their second time working together due to COVID-19 and other commitments," Hallyburton said. "Jaimie definitely held her own in the goal ring and they were quite accurate. As they gel together over the season, they'll be a great combination to watch." Down the opposite end, former B grader Tessa Putt partnered with first-year captain Hollie Castledine to help pick off several balls to keep the Demons in the game. Hallyburton said the Dees would focus on speeding up its ball movement ahead of its round two fixture against Russells Creek. "Merrivale's defence made us work the ball a lot more into the ring and managed to get lots of turnover," she said. "We look to pick our ball movement up coming into the ring, and making sure we're driving and not letting that strong zone defence intimidate us." Tanya McKenzie's return will bolster the Dees' midcourt rotations, while young Nikki Clover is expected to get a run in attack.

