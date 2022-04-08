news, latest-news,

Motorised bikes, impaired driving and crime at public transport hubs are among the issues identified in a south-west policing trial now being rolled out across the state. Victoria Police western region division two Superintendent Martin Hardy said he was pleased to say the division was part of the trial conducted in Southern Grampians and Glenelg local government areas last year. He said the trial saw police working in partnership with the community to address identified issues, including motorised bicycles, road safety (including drug driving), public order and crime at public transport hubs. "We are now expanding the neighbourhood policing model to include Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite," he said. Superintendent Hardy said issues previously identified through community surveys in those local government areas included drug and alcohol harm, road trauma and hoon driving, family violence and crimes against the person. He said understanding and capturing community concerns and sentiment was fundamental to the success of the neighbourhood policing model. "Victoria Police has always been engaged in community policing. It's at the core of what we do every day and for many it's the very reason they are in the job," he said. "The neighbourhood policing model aims to provide a purposeful structure and process to ensure prevention of crime and handling of issues the community cares about are key objectives for all police." Superintendent Hardy said police would keep a register of the issues that matter most to the community and use it to help decide where police resources are deployed. "In a nutshell - every police officer will proactively engage with their community to encourage the community to work with them and enhance trust and confidence in the work police do," he said. He said while police were already working in partnership with many agencies and groups across the south-west, there'd be a more consistent, prevention-focused approach to addressing community safety issues. "You can expect more policing activity proactively focused on the prevention of crime, more opportunities to talk with local police about safety concerns - both in-person and online, community partnerships and shared problem solving to address safety issues and prevent crime, and communication from your local police about what they're doing to address your safety concerns through local media and social media," he said. "Recently our crime, road safety and public order operations across the south-west have maintained community safety and successfully held offenders to account. Through these operations we are seeing a significant disruption of high harm offending as drug trafficking and use, theft/from of motor vehicles, burglaries and removal of illicit firearms from circulation among the community." Superintendent Hardy assured the community their police would continue to deliver a highly-visible presence across the south-west as they target crime prevention, public order, drug and alcohol harm, family violence, illicit firearms and road safety trauma reduction. "Police will also conduct community surveys, forums and scan local media," he said. But he said they can not do it alone. "Complex issues will require more than just police," he said. "We might need to involve the local council, government departments or local community groups for instance." Superintendent Hardy urged those involved in local community groups, support services or businesses, who are interested in working with police to improve public safety, to call or email their local police station and ask to register in neighbourhood policing with their local area commander.

