news, latest-news,

Police are appealing for witnesses after brazen vandals set fire to a retaining wall at a Warrnambool playground last week. The wooden wall was set alight last Thursday at a playground in Archibald Street about 2.30pm. Warrnambool police First Constable Ryan Hammersley said a number of concerned members of the community contacted 000. He said the wall suffered some scorch damage. First Constable Hammersley said the cost of the damage bill was unknown. He urged any witnesses to contact him. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the Archibald Street address at 2.08pm and arrived to find a small fire which was extinguished within about a minute. She said the incident was referred to Victoria Police for investigation. Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/86496c65-4690-4428-92f1-e03604db3d43.jpg/r0_77_3129_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg