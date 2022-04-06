news, latest-news,

A Geelong district man was arrested after a routine intercept in Warrnambool uncovered drugs and a controlled weapon. The 18-year-old Hamlyn Heights man was intercepted walking south on Raglan Parade during a routine police check at 1.50am Wednesday. He was found in possession of two grams of cannabis and a small knife. The man was already on bail for theft of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving and breaching court orders in Geelong. The man pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and a controlled weapon in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon. His lawyer, Tom Edwards, told the court it was the teen's first time in custody and before an adult court. He said the man was visiting a friend in Warrnambool, had missed the last train home and had "idle hands". Mr Edwards urged the court to fine and free his client, who was set to attend a group conference on Thursday in relation to his earlier alleged offending. The man was fined $300. A conviction was not recorded. He remains on bail for the earlier charges.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/ddd76da2-1ce1-48a2-8f5f-c68653724689.jpg/r0_81_1017_656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg