Council questioned over rules banning unvaccinated ratepayers from facilities

news, latest-news,

Unvaccinated ratepayers are still being locked out of Warrnambool council-run facilities they help pay for, prompting questions this week over whether the council is allowed to discriminate. Since the state government introduced its "vaccinated economy" last year, people who chose not to get vaccinated have been barred from a range of council facilities. For Warrnambool City Council, that means denying entry to the library, art gallery, stadium, AquaZone and the Lighthouse Theatre, which is where public council meetings are held. The resident who asked the questions was barred from entering the venue, but a small group of people held signs outside the Lighthouse Theatre. The signs read "Stop council segregation" and "We pay rates but council prevents us access. Segregation: Discrimination. Not by choice." The questions were raised just hours before other states in Australia announced they was abandoning strict lockouts for unvaccinated people from venues such as pubs, cinemas and theatres. While Northern Territory and Queensland said they were moving away from having to show proof of vaccination to enter venues, Victoria is yet to wind back any restrictions on those who chose not to get the vaccine. Unable to read out the questions themselves because they were banned from the open public council meeting, the council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider read them on their behalf and said the rules only allowed two of their three questions. The person wrote that the expectation was that the council treat everyone "fairly" and "respectfully" and "not be prejudiced". They wrote that the council was obliged under the Act to provide services and facilities to the benefit and wellbeing of their municipal communities in an equitable manor. The council was asked if it was entitled to discriminate on the basis of bodily characteristics such as the absence of vaccine-induced COVID-19 antibodies. "What about if people have naturally occurring antibodies?" they asked. "Do the directions of an unelected health official allow local government to exclude unvaccinated people from community facilities, even though this contradicts council's obligations under the legislation and their own governance and service principles?" In response, Mr Schneider said councils were acting in compliance with the pandemic orders, which were made under the public health and wellbeing act. "These orders require operators to uphold vaccination requirements in certain circumstances," he said. Mr Schneider said the council would continue to act in accordance with state law, which was their obligation under the local government act. He said the council provided more than 100 services to the Warrnambool community from rubbish collection to road maintenance and managing public opens spaces including parks, playgrounds and footpaths. "Only a small number of council services are impacted by the pandemic orders' vaccination requirements, with the majority still available to all ratepayers, residents and visitors to Warrnambool," he said IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/9d8b8a35-08dc-4c37-a6a7-df74fc37103b.jpg/r2_199_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg