The Warrnambool Darts Association is gearing up for another season and is on the hunt for more teams and players to take part. The association - led by president Dylan Jewell - is set to hold a general meeting on Thursday April 21 at Maceys Bistro, where it will finalise plans for the upcoming season and how it will look. Jewell said he hoped the season would begin in early to mid-May. "We usually do an autumn and spring season but with restrictions and pubs having density limits we haven't been able to start yet," he told The Standard. "We're not sure whether we'll get in two seasons this year, hopefully we can but we'll see how we go but we want to get it off the ground soon." MORE SPORT: Jewell said he expected around eight or nine teams to take part this season - with games played on Thursday nights across various venues - and urged anyone interested to touch base with the association or come to the meeting and signal an interest. "It sounds like a good number, but we used to have 14 teams back when I started," he said "There is a lot of pubs around the region that do want to host teams, but some people just don't know the association is still out there. "If they want to enter a team contact us on our association Facebook page. If people want to start a team, or come along to the meeting they could throw their hand up. "It's always a great night out, it's cheap, just $5 to play and it's a nice social event supporting the great local venues we have." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

