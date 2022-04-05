news, latest-news,

Families will continue to test their children for COVID-19 in term 2, in a bid to keep education settings "as safe as possible" into the winter months. The Victorian government announced on Tuesday it would continue to provide free rapid antigen test (RAT) kits to families through schools and early childhood settings for the start of term 2, with more test deliveries to be rolled out this week. For the families who choose to undertake the voluntary testing, 16 million RATs will be distributed from this week for students, staff and children across the education system to use for at least the first four weeks of term 2. Assuming a 50 per cent compliance rate with screening of students, Department of Health modelling estimates voluntary surveillance testing has prevented 113,500 COVID-19 infections throughout term 1. The education department said the measures were an important step to ensure that schools and early childhood centres remained as safe as possible for staff and students in term 2 and throughout the winter months. Minister for Education James Merlino said the program, introduced at the start of the 2022 school year, had helped to protect school children during first term. "We know surveillance testing has prevented tens of thousands of kids getting sick and having their schools shut - and we thank the many Victorian families who have opted into voluntary testing," Mr Merlino said. IN OTHER NEWS "We'll keep supporting Victorian families with the cost of living, with free rapid test kits available through schools and early childhood settings for the start of term 2," he said. COVID-19 surveillance testing is strongly recommended twice-weekly for staff, primary and secondary students and early childhood education and care staff, and five times a week for staff and students at specialist schools. Alongside the voluntary tests identifying cases as early as possible before they enter the classroom, the government is installing another 60,000 air purifiers at schools, in addition to the 51,000 already delivered. Vaccination remains the best way to protect students and staff - and children aged 5 to 11 are strongly encouraged to get their first and second doses, and staff and students aged 16 to 17 should get their third dose.

