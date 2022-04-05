news, latest-news,

A notice of motion by councillor Jim Doukas to censure colleague Cr Damian Gleeson backfired at the monthly Moyne Shire Council meeting on Tuesday. The motion was brought by Cr Doukas over an outburst at the March meeting in which Cr Gleeson shouted for Cr Doukas to "put up or shut up" over the latter's pursuit of an investigation into council involvement in a Clean Energy Council meeting. Cr Gleeson had also accused Cr Doukas of harassing council staff and "putting pressure on people" within council. At Tuesday's meeting Cr Doukas said he wanted an apology and for the remarks to be retracted. "Cr Gleeson's outburst is totally unacceptable," Cr Doukas said. "All I'm seeking from Cr Gleeson is an apology for his outburst, which can't be denied, because it contravenes our code of conduct." It quickly became apparent Cr Doukas would find little support, with a number of councillors raising their hands to speak against his motion. IN OTHER NEWS Cr Karen Foster said there were many avenues available to councillors if they had issues with their colleagues. "Since the last meeting a month ago we've had councillor-only sessions, we've had workshops, we all have one another's phone numbers. To my knowledge this hasn't been discussed at all, it's just been brought to us today, which is really disappointing," Cr Foster said. "But since it has, I would just say that I think Cr Gleeson was expressing a frustration that perhaps others were feeling as well. Certainly I was." Cr Jordan Lockett also emphasised the many avenues available for settling disputes, admitting he had been pulled up for inappropriate behaviour earlier in the day. "I was pulled into line and we moved through it," he said. Cr Daniel Meade said the motion was a "frustrating" distraction from the good things council had been doing. The only councillor to concede Cr Gleeson's outburst had been inappropriate was Cr Gleeson himself, who apologised to the mayor and councillors, saying "the emotion got the better of me". But he said he stood by his criticisms of Cr Doukas and took the opportunity to renew them. "I honestly believe we were elected to represent all the people of Moyne, to make decisions that will make the shire better," he said. "Instead I find we are continually distracted by Cr Doukas and his motions. We've had 16 ordinary council meetings since I was elected and at eight of those Cr Doukas has put a notice of motion, seven of these have been directly related to anti-wind farm sentiment." "Because I challenged his motion, Cr Doukas has questioned my integrity and honesty. Now he is asking me to retract my comments and offer an apology," Cr Gleeson said. "I will never apologise for supporting staff, from the CEO down, when they are accused of lying, without any supporting evidence," he said, growing emotional in his response. Cr Gleeson then said Cr Doukas should "try being a councillor", saying he should "get vaccinated, and resume the duties he was elected to do". He said he was drawing a "line in the sand". "We as councillors have been too afraid to deal with major issues because we've been scared of offending Cr Doukas and his followers," he said. "I will not apologise to Cr Doukas and I will not withdraw my statement." Cr James Purcell said all councillors should devote a workshop to consulting their code of conduct after the controversial incidents. "I think that would be time well spent," he said. Cr Doukas' motion was defeated six votes to one.

