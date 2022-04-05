news, latest-news,

Expect things to get messy at this year's Koroit Irish Festival as spud-eating joins potato peeling and picking, completing a trilogy of activities paying homage to the town's most famous vegetable. It's the self-proclaimed most Irish town in Australia and things are about to get more traditional with the addition of spud-eating to this year's schedule of activities. At the helm will be new committee member Isabella Dare who said she was excited for the festival scheduled for April 29 - May 1. "I just can't wait, it will be so much fun," Ms Dare said. "The committee are all volunteers and everyone puts in so much hard work. It's a great event for Koroit and the whole region, what's not to love about celebrating all things Irish?" She said she was more than happy to celebrate joining the committee by dipping her face into a plate of spuds. "The festival is all about having fun and the spud picking and peeling have always been a big part of that," Ms Dare said. "The eating part will now make it an even more iconic part of the festival, it will be a much-watched event for sure." IN OTHER NEWS Tickets will be sold online for the second year in a row and Ms Dare said residents should book early following a sell-out festival in 2021. "Tickets sales have been really strong again this year, and the audience continues to grow, with lots of interest locally but also from outside the region," she said. The festival is expected to attract 3500 to 4000 people with headline acts including former Australian Idol winner Damien Leith, School of Irish Dancing's Christine Ayres and Geelong band The Ferriters. Rising Koroit star Ruby Mckenna will also be part of the bill. A national title will be up for grabs at the Australian Danny Boy Championship.

