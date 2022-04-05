news, latest-news,

The south-west region will be showcased to thousands of cyclists when the Great Victorian Bike Ride travels through the region, with hopes it will boost local economies and visitation long after the November event. The 522-kilometre cycle route, released this week, includes three overnight south-west stopovers at Koroit, Noorat and Timboon, taking in the region's picturesque scenery. Ride participants will camp overnight in Koroit prior to setting off on the nine-day adventure on Sunday, November 26. Cyclists begin the ride, travelling 66kms from Koroit to Noorat, with a stop at Hopkins Falls as they pedal through the region's rich dairy country. On Monday, the day's 74 km ride departs Noorat and continues along quiet country roads on Camperdown's outskirts, with a stop at Lake Bullen Merri, before heading on to Timboon, which organisers have descried as a "foodies paradise". The rolling bike festival continues on with overnight stops at Birregurra, two nights at Apollo Bay, Anglesea, Inverleigh and finishes in Buninyong on December 4. IN OTHER NEWS Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the ride had visited the shire previously and she looked forward to welcoming participants again later this year. Cr Gstrein said while there were economic benefits to hosting visiting riders, it would be later on that the shire would feel the full effects. "It's important that we're showcasing our towns and our shires to the participants with the hope that they come back in the future," Cr Gstrein said. "It's not so much in the short term you're going to see an economic drive or economic growth but longer term as well is really important. "It's fabulous to have them back in the Corangamite Shire and we look forward to welcoming them." Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the event would be great for the local economy and expose new people to the region. "This is going to be fantastic for Koroit, Moyne and for the whole south-west region," Cr Smith said. "We've hosted the Great Victorian Bike Ride in Mortlake in 2016 and Port Fairy in 2019 and seen what a great boost it provided to those towns and those along the route. "It's a perfect opportunity to show off the region and we will see people coming back down the track to explore further," Cr Smith said. Bicycle Network general manager of events said Caitlin Borchers said highlights included exploring Tower Hill volcano on the arrival day, a foodie paradise in Timboon and Birregurra, and taking in the scenery of the Otway Ranges rainforest. "This will be an iconic Great Vic with riders enjoying the best parts of Western Victoria, charming host towns and incredible scenery," Ms Borchers said. Ride entries open in May. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/09501a8d-8e81-48dd-9ffb-ab0e21d59041.jpg/r0_239_5184_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg