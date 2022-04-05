news, latest-news, sport, racing, warrnambool

CHAMPION jumps jockey Steve Pateman is in the mix to ride star Kiwi jumper Zed Em in the $350,000 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 5. Pateman, who won the 2019 Grand Annual on Zed Em, will ride the 11-year-old in a steeplechase trial at Cranbourne on Friday. Top Kiwi jumps jockey Aaron Kuru rode the Patrick Payne-trained Zed Em into second place in last year's Grand Annual and was aboard the gallant jumper in a jumps trial at Warrnambool last week. Payne confirmed to The Standard Pateman would ride Zed Em in Friday's jumping trial. "We're just keeping our options open as to who could ride Zed Em in the Annual," Payne said. "Steve has been booked for the steeplechase trial at Cranbourne this Friday. There's plenty off water to go under the bridge regarding the Grand Annual. "We've been transparent with Aaron and Steve about who may ride Zed Em in the Grand Annual. It's still up in the air who may ride him." MORE SPORT: Pateman has an outstanding record on Zed Em, winning seven of his 10 rides including two Great Eastern Steeplechases plus a Grand Annual victory. Payne has outlined a hectic few weeks for his jumping star in the lead up to the Grand Annual. "Zed Em will go to the jumps trials at Cranbourne this Friday before lining up in the Spencer Steeplechase at Pakenham on April 18," the former champion flat jockey said. "We'll then go to a distance flat race at Cranbourne on April 29 and then he'll have a jumps school around Warrnambool on May 1. "The jumps school at Warrnambool on the Sunday before the carnival starts is important as it gives Zed Em a chance to familiarise himself with the fences and the tricky Warrnambool track again. "We've got to put the miles into his legs to have him prepared to run the 5500 metres in the Annual." From his 26 jumps starts, Zed Em has won 14 races and been in the minor placegetters' stall on nine occasions.

