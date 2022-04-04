Motocross rider on road to recovery after Lake Gillear accident

news, latest-news,

A Somerville woman has thanked the quick-thinking paramedics at the Shipwreck Coast Motocross Track at Lake Gillear on Sunday. Mellisa Wraight's 14-year-old son Ryder Bormann was competing in round one of the Victorian junior titles at the track. "Ryder had completed the qualifying round, coming seventh out of 30 bikes," Ms Wraight said. She said he was excited to compete in race one. "It was in race one, lap one," Ms Wraight said. "He'd just come off a jump and took the wrong line - cross rutted - causing him to go over the handle bars." Ms Wraight said the incident happened so fast. "I think he was almost like cartwheeling through the air - we think he landed face down as the visor on his helmet was gone and his goggle lenses were all broken," she said. "As a parent there isn't much more terrifying then seeing your child going so fast on a bike and then seeing them come off." However, she said she would be forever grateful for the paramedics at the track. "The paramedics at the track were amazing," Ms Wraight said. She was also impressed with the response time from Ambulance Victoria. "They said they would be 30 minutes and I think they were there in what felt like five to 10 minutes," Ms Wraight said. Ryder was taken to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital. She said initial scans were clear. "However, Ryder kept saying his back hurt and it hurt to take a deep breathe in," Ms Wraight said. Further investigation showed he had three compression fractures on his spine. Ms Wraight said despite his injuries, Ryder was keen to get back on the track as soon as he could. Ryder stayed overnight at the hospital and was able to return home the next day. However, doctors have told him he cannot participate in any sports for at least six weeks. "Ryder is an extremely active kid - he plays basketball, football, motorbike rides, mountain bike rides and is in the sports academy at his high school so that didn't go down too well," she said. Ms Wraight was full of praise for the actions of all involved after her son's accident. "We would like to thank the paramedics and the organisers and staff for all their help on the day," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/2e30a81b-a9e5-4b6d-ba6c-968413fd9ab4.jpg/r0_544_3024_2253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg