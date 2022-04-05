news, latest-news,

MARC Leishman says the big-time feel of The Masters is a major motivator as the 38-year-old vies to join an illustrious club of winners. The Warrnambool-raised talent will tackle the prestigious tournament - widely considered the holy grail of world golf - for the 10th time on Friday Australian time. The six-time PGA Tour winner said his taste of success when fellow Australian Adam Scott won the tournament in 2013 - Leishman finished tied for fourth - meant he was hungry for more. "That's why we do all the practice, and well, as a professional golfer, this is where you want to be. You want to be here late on Sunday with people screaming at you and at your good shots," Leishman said. "It gives me a big buzz, and it's something that I work hard for to try and get back here every year to get myself into that situation. That Sunday night after that, even from not winning, I can never sleep. I really want to know how it feels when you do come out on top. "I just love the moment of when you're here and you're on that back nine on Sunday and you've got a chance to win. I feel like I thrive in that moment. I've played well in that position before, just haven't played well enough to leave here with that green jacket. I enjoy it. I have fun with it, and I don't put too much pressure on myself, and I think that's important for me." While most players emphasised short-game and putting, Leishman said his driving held the key to success at Augusta National. "Probably my driving has improved a lot, which I think it had to to contend in these consistently. So I'm driving it, hitting it a little longer and a little straighter, which is always nice," he said. "Just all around it's been good, my putting's been good. My iron play is sort of the same as how it has been." The odds have never been better. Leishman has enjoyed an ultra-consistent season - he's only been cut once - and has three top-10 finishes and six top-25 finishes to his name. Leishman said the famous course was looking "as good as I've seen it". "This is my tenth Masters. Fairways seem to be a little shorter and just, I mean, perfect. Greens are firm, which that could change in the next few days from the sound of things," he said. "But condition-wise, it's as good as I've seen it. You've got to shape it in and you can get to certain pins if you can be in the right position and shape it in. "I feel like I can get at every pin here. And short game and putting. You have to have a lot of imagination here to contend. Obviously, you have to have the shots as well." Leishman said he'd enjoyed a relaxed build-up to the tournament and was feeling refreshed. Spainard Jon Rahm, American Justin Thomas and Aussie Cameron Smith are the favourites to win the green jacket. The tournament will tee off on Friday morning at 5am AEST.

