An 18-year-old Warrnambool woman has been charged after a crash claimed the lives of two people at Winslow last year. Police said it was alleged the woman lost control of a vehicle before crashing into a large tree on Harry Goods Road on August 26. The passengers in the vehicle, a 19-year-old Mailors Flat woman and a 16-year-old Warrnambool boy, died at the scene. The woman has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. She will appear at the Warrnambool Children's Court on a later date. The woman was trapped for about an hour before being removed from the car and flown to Melbourne.

